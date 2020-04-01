Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioTelemetry Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of BEAT opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,690,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after purchasing an additional 277,151 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

