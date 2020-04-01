Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FMC Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

FMC stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in FMC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

