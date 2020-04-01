Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,042,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $347.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.19%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

