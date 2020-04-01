Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 115,142 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

