Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

