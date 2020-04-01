Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.