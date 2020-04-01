Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of DRDGOLD worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

DRD stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 287.50%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

