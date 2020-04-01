Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.79% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 333,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SMBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

