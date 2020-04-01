Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

