Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

