Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 74,600 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avid Technology by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AVID stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.