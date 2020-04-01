Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 65,150 Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.34% of Computer Task Group worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTG. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

CTG opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.41. Computer Task Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

