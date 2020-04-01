Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

