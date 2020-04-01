Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.73 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,599,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,714,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 646.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $152.62.

