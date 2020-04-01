Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 211.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of RPT Realty worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 409,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

RPT opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

