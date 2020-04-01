Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Nantkwest worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NK. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

NK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Nantkwest Inc has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nantkwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

