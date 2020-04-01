Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.