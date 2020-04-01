Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Information Services Group worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 451,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on III. ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

