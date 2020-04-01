Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Heritage Insurance worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTG. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.