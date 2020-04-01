Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Lakeland Industries worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

