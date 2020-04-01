Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,805 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 2,481,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Groupon worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Groupon by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.67. Groupon Inc has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.