Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 9,539 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

