Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 82,200 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navigator by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.25. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

