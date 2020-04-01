Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Intelligent Systems worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INS stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

