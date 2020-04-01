Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,950 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.60% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

NGVC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

