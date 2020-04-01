Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 247,086 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,448,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.52. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

