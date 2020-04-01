Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,633,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,093,000 after acquiring an additional 514,552 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 401,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 262,093 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 141,784 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.30%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.