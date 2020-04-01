Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $16.09. Redfin shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,452,835 shares.

Specifically, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $230,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,720 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

