Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon stock opened at $131.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.65. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

