Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Raymond James worth $168,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,115,000 after buying an additional 137,436 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

