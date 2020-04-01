Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,496 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 1.68. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,595. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

