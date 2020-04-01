Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.