Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,645 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,758 shares of company stock valued at $553,618 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

