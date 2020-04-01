Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

