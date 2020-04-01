Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,645 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3,890.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 600,323 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in B2Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

