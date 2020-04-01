Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,014 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

