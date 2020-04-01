Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,555,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of IQIYI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

