Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Acushnet stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

