Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

