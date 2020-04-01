Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth $407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,133,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 333,237 shares during the period.

EWS opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

