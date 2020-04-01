Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DHT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

