Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $277,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 883,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 575,101 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 665.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

NULG stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

