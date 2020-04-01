Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $271,000 in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $14,591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,545,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,243,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.