Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $261,000 in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

