Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124,472 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

