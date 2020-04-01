Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 174,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

