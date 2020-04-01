Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

