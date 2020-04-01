Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,598 Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenneco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 1,181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $248.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Tenneco Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

