Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 458 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of XTN stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $67.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.