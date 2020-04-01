Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,521 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSD. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

